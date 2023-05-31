Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters

2023-05-31 | 12:38
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
0min
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters

French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized to Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi that France is keen on keeping Christians at the heart of the national equation and their participation in political and constitutional decisions.

According to French sources, the meeting at the Elysée Palace did not witness the presentation of candidates, and France is not insisting on any candidate or holding a veto on any candidate.

However, its presidential initiative continues due to the lack of national consensus on a specific candidate. In this regard, France encourages the necessary constitutional work in the presidential elections by calling for a session in which competition between candidates takes place. Whoever wins, we will cooperate with them as we have the ability to communicate with everyone.

French sources confirmed that Macron stressed to the patriarch the importance of electing a president as soon as possible as a first step in the journey of salvation.

