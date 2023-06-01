News
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
2023-06-01
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
A recent development has brought attention to the vast natural gas reserves in the North Field, located off the coast of Qatar, which is now recognized as the largest natural gas field in the world, accounting for 10% of global reserves.
The field extends beneath the waters of the Gulf, reaching into Iranian territory, where Iran also holds a share in its resources.
Qatar, already the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) alongside the United States and Australia, is currently working on expanding production in the North Field. The aim is to increase annual production from the current 77 million tons to 126 million tons by 2027.
However, Qatari Energy Minister Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi expressed the significance of the growing demand, stating that the combined production of the North Field's eastern and southern sections may be exhausted by the end of the year due to long-term agreements.
Which prominent markets will benefit the most from this increased production?
Qatar signs an agreement with Bangladesh to supply gas for 15 years. Asian countries, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea, form the primary market for Qatari gas, and these nations rely heavily on Qatari gas imports.
On the other hand, European countries, seeking alternatives to Russian energy sources, have increasingly turned to the Qatari market, albeit still accounting for a small portion, representing only 13% of Qatari LNG imports.
Nonetheless, Qatar's preference for long-term contracts poses a challenge for Europe, as it conflicts with their future plans to transition to cleaner energy sources.
Minister Al-Kaabi emphasized the relatively mild winter season, which spared Europe from more significant difficulties in recent months. He warned that if Europeans do not adopt appropriate plans and cease demonizing oil and gas companies, they will have to face the reality of the situation.
Interestingly, while Gulf countries promote clean energy to solve climate change, they also emphasize the importance of continued investment in gas and oil to meet global demand.
