The moment of truth: Opposition prepares for the official presidential candidate announcement

Intensified meetings and communications are taking place between opposition teams on the one hand and between them and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) on the other hand, in order to finalize the details of announcing an agreement to endorse former minister Jihad Azour for the presidency.



Sources indicate that this announcement is expected within 48 hours, pointing out two possible scenarios:



The first suggests announcing the agreement without revealing the name, while the second means announcing both the agreement and the name.



Additionally, the opposition forces are inclined to have their announcement made by MP Michel Moawad, considering him as their candidate.



At the moment, attention is turning to Bkerke to understand the purpose of its movement regarding the presidential election.



However, sources within the institution remain tight-lipped about the nature of this move, which may be entrusted to Bishop Paul Abdel Sater and may involve various parties. It should be noted that communication with Hezbollah, led by media officer Walid Ghayad, is still ongoing.



On the other hand, a source within the Amal-Hezbollah duo summarizes the presidential election process by stating that it remains closed until the other party agrees on a candidate and announces it. Only then can it be said that this party has a serious candidate.



At that point, the possibility of calling for a parliamentary session for the election can be considered.



The source pointed out that the session will again show that none of the candidates' supporters will be able to secure a two-thirds quorum alone. Therefore, the session may be held in its first round, only to be interrupted due to a lack of quorum in the second round.



Earlier reports indicated that former minister Jihad Azour had been in contact with several Change MPs individually, engaging in discussions on political and economic issues. Some of these MPs expressed optimism in these discussions.