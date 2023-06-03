From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar

Jahjah Mohammad Jaafar, a valuable prey, was captured in a qualitative and complex security operation by the Intelligence Directorate in the Bekaa region.



The operation was initially challenging, but it ultimately led to his arrest. How did it unfold?



The noose tightened around Jahjah in the heart of Shrawneh. He escaped from the first ambush in Iaat, taking advantage of the Intelligence Directorate's efforts to prevent casualties in a densely populated area.



The pursuit continued with a new ambush in hopes of apprehending him.



After hours of pursuit, the ambush near al-Kayal in Baalbek, a less crowded area, proved successful.



Jahjah was arrested after an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the injury of one citizen.



Who is Jahjah Jaafar, the valuable prey who was recently captured?



Jahjah Jaafar is one of the key members of the gang that kidnapped the Saudi citizen Mashari Al-Mutairi, who was later liberated by the Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army in a qualitative operation on the Lebanese-Syrian border.



Jahjah's crimes go beyond the case of planning the abduction of a Saudi citizen from Beirut. What does his criminal record entail?



He is wanted in several reports for charges related to shooting incidents, involvement in drug trafficking and distribution, entrapment, and kidnapping.



He has a lengthy criminal record. About a year ago, the detainee participated in the abduction of a Saudi individual for 17 days, releasing him in exchange for a sum of $650,000.



He also took part in the kidnapping of two Iraqi citizens and a Kuwaiti citizen.



He is a member of a gang involved in kidnapping and drug trafficking, led by the most wanted figure, Moussa Ali Wajih Jaafar.



Imagine that the leader of the gang, Moussa Ali Wajih Jaafar, who is currently hiding in the Syrian villages along the border, holds Dutch citizenship. There are 18 arrest warrants against him for charges including kidnapping, drug trafficking, shooting incidents, forming a criminal gang, and theft, as well as search warrants and verdicts.



His most recent criminal activities involve the abduction of a Saudi citizen. Before that, he and his gang impersonated security personnel and kidnapped an Iraqi individual, releasing him in exchange for a ransom.



He is the same person who clashed with his gang and a force from the Army Intelligence during the liberation of a Syrian national they had kidnapped.



After the valuable catch of apprehending Jahjah, the Directorate of Intelligence is determined to dismantle Moussa Jaafar's gang, which consists of eight members.



They have succeeded so far in arresting four individuals who participated in the abduction of the Saudi citizen.



The investigations with the detainees have led to the discovery of the freed Saudi abductee's vehicle on the coastal road in Dora.



