From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-03 | 11:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar

Jahjah Mohammad Jaafar, a valuable prey, was captured in a qualitative and complex security operation by the Intelligence Directorate in the Bekaa region.

The operation was initially challenging, but it ultimately led to his arrest. How did it unfold?

The noose tightened around Jahjah in the heart of Shrawneh. He escaped from the first ambush in Iaat, taking advantage of the Intelligence Directorate's efforts to prevent casualties in a densely populated area.

The pursuit continued with a new ambush in hopes of apprehending him.

After hours of pursuit, the ambush near al-Kayal in Baalbek, a less crowded area, proved successful.

Jahjah was arrested after an exchange of gunfire that resulted in the injury of one citizen.

Who is Jahjah Jaafar, the valuable prey who was recently captured?

Jahjah Jaafar is one of the key members of the gang that kidnapped the Saudi citizen Mashari Al-Mutairi, who was later liberated by the Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army in a qualitative operation on the Lebanese-Syrian border.

Jahjah's crimes go beyond the case of planning the abduction of a Saudi citizen from Beirut. What does his criminal record entail?

He is wanted in several reports for charges related to shooting incidents, involvement in drug trafficking and distribution, entrapment, and kidnapping.

He has a lengthy criminal record. About a year ago, the detainee participated in the abduction of a Saudi individual for 17 days, releasing him in exchange for a sum of $650,000.

He also took part in the kidnapping of two Iraqi citizens and a Kuwaiti citizen.

He is a member of a gang involved in kidnapping and drug trafficking, led by the most wanted figure, Moussa Ali Wajih Jaafar.

Imagine that the leader of the gang, Moussa Ali Wajih Jaafar, who is currently hiding in the Syrian villages along the border, holds Dutch citizenship. There are 18 arrest warrants against him for charges including kidnapping, drug trafficking, shooting incidents, forming a criminal gang, and theft, as well as search warrants and verdicts.

His most recent criminal activities involve the abduction of a Saudi citizen. Before that, he and his gang impersonated security personnel and kidnapped an Iraqi individual, releasing him in exchange for a ransom.

He is the same person who clashed with his gang and a force from the Army Intelligence during the liberation of a Syrian national they had kidnapped.

After the valuable catch of apprehending Jahjah, the Directorate of Intelligence is determined to dismantle Moussa Jaafar's gang, which consists of eight members.

They have succeeded so far in arresting four individuals who participated in the abduction of the Saudi citizen.

The investigations with the detainees have led to the discovery of the freed Saudi abductee's vehicle on the coastal road in Dora.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

LAF

Saudi Arabia

Abduction

LBCI Next
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30

More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-07

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-02

Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-02

Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-31

Who are the bride and groom in Jordan’s royal wedding?

LBCI
World
2023-05-29

Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air - Bloomberg News

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More