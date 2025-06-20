Army chief tells Israelis to prepare for 'prolonged' Iran war

Israel's military chief Eyal Zamir said Friday that his country should be "ready for a prolonged campaign" against Iran as the longtime foes exchanged fire for the eighth day.



"We have embarked on the most complex campaign in our history to remove a threat of such magnitude against such an enemy. We must be ready for a prolonged campaign," Zamir said in a video statement to Israelis, adding that "the campaign is not over. Although we have made significant achievements, difficult days still lie ahead."



AFP