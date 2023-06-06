News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06 | 11:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
In a politically intriguing move, former President Michel Aoun, known for his six-year presidency marked by his absence of visits to Syria and meetings with President Bashar al-Assad, made a surprise visit to Syria.
This unexpected development, just a week before the parliamentary session to elect a new president, comes at a time when political tensions have reached their peak between Hezbollah, who supports the presidential candidacy of Sleiman Frangieh, the Marada Movement Leader, and the Free Patriotic Movement, which is aligning with opposition forces to nominate former minister Jihad Azour.
During his visit, Aoun met with President Assad in the presence of former Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Abdul Karim Ali, and former Minister of Presidential Affairs, Pierre Raffoul.
However, while Aoun's sources kept the visit under tight secrecy, the Syrian presidency issued a statement emphasizing Lebanon's strength in its political and economic stability.
The statement also emphasized that the Lebanese people have the ability to achieve stability through dialogue, consensus, and, most importantly, adherence to principles rather than relying on external influences.
This prompts the question: which dialogue was President Assad referring to? Was he alluding to the dialogue proposed by his ally, Hezbollah, which urges all parties to agree on Frangieh as the candidate without a clear plan? Or was he referring to the dialogue advocated by the FPM and opposition forces to reach a consensus on a candidate other than Frangieh?
President Assad pointed out that Syria and Lebanon cannot address their challenges separately, highlighting the recent Arab-Arab rapprochement showcased at the Arab Summit in Jeddah, which he believes will positively impact both Syria and Lebanon.
In response, Aoun affirmed the Lebanese people's commitment to national unity, despite the prevailing circumstances, and stated that Syria has successfully navigated through difficult and dangerous stages thanks to its people's awareness.
As Lebanon prepares to elect a new president, the unexpected meeting between Aoun and Assad has injected a fresh element of uncertainty into an already tense political climate. But, the coming days will determine whether this visit was a turning point or merely a fleeting episode in the complex saga of Lebanese politics.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
President
Michel Aoun
Surprise
Visit
Syrian
Syria
Bashar Al-Assad
Next
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
Venezuela's Maduro visits Saudi Arabia on an official trip
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-19
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Middle East
2023-03-19
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
0
Middle East
2023-05-03
Iranian president in Damascus for first visit since Syrian war began
Middle East
2023-05-03
Iranian president in Damascus for first visit since Syrian war began
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
0
Middle East
2023-05-15
UAE invites Syria's President Assad to COP28 - Syrian state news agency
Middle East
2023-05-15
UAE invites Syria's President Assad to COP28 - Syrian state news agency
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
0
World
2023-06-05
Venezuela's Maduro visits Saudi Arabia on an official trip
World
2023-06-05
Venezuela's Maduro visits Saudi Arabia on an official trip
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-05
Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-05
Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-10
Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant
Variety
2023-04-10
Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant
0
Middle East
2023-04-16
Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls
Middle East
2023-04-16
Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls
0
Variety
2023-03-24
Kid-focused short video app Zigazoo launches a TikTok competitor for Gen Z
Variety
2023-03-24
Kid-focused short video app Zigazoo launches a TikTok competitor for Gen Z
0
Middle East
2023-02-23
Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises
Middle East
2023-02-23
Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
3
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
4
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
5
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
7
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
8
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More