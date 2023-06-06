News
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
2023-06-06 | 12:39
As the twelfth round of the presidential elections in Lebanon approaches in eight days, the political landscape remains mired in uncertainty.
Both Hezbollah and the Amal Movement claim to have multiple strategies at their disposal, hinting at potential last-minute surprises on the election day.
Their options seem to range from backing their candidate, Sleiman Frangieh, with certain allies, to withdrawing from the second round, or possibly even casting blank ballots.
The most extreme option suggested is not participating in the session at all. These parties intend to decide on their final strategy next week, based on the moves of their rivals and the stances of the undecided.
Supporters of candidate Jihad Azour are tirelessly working to rally support, aiming to bring the uncommitted voters over to their side. They hope to sway some Change MPs and independent individuals and reach consensus with all MPs of the Free Patriotic Movement.
The Political Council of the Free Patriotic Current sees voting for Jihad Azour as inevitable and logical, aiming to confirm their refusal of the imposed candidate who isn't expected to bring about any significant changes or reforms. The council is opposed to casting blank votes, as they believe it might prolong the political vacuum, leading to more drawbacks.
The National Consensus Bloc, which includes five Sunni deputies close to Hezbollah, warns that the current alignments could lead to a division that Lebanon cannot bear. They suggest national unity as the way forward.
The Democratic Gathering's deputies, not all of whom are party members, will have to choose a unified stance in their upcoming meeting, likely to be held after Walid Jumblatt's return from abroad. Their initial position leans towards Jihad Azour, but with certain reservations.
The undecided deputies are contemplating putting forth a third candidate, choosing a unified slogan, or endorsing Jihad Azour, especially in the second round, if there's no quorum disruption.
This option is considered by seven Change MPs who haven't made their decision yet, but are all against the Frangieh option. It is worth noting that three Change MPs have already declared their support for Azour, while two others have rejected both Frangieh and Azour.
The Moderation Bloc has yet to finalize its stance, awaiting the outcomes of negotiations, Arab sentiments, and rumored forthcoming visit of a Qatari envoy. They affirm that their stance will be unified and coordinated with five other deputies.
It appears that several independent deputies, yet to decide, are reluctant to cast a blank ballot so as not to be seen as supporting Frangieh, if his supporters decide to go in this direction.
In the coming week, the frequency of communications is expected to increase, and the stances that remain vague may become clearer. The apparent outcome is that the twelfth session will not yield a result, but it may bring about a new political scene.
