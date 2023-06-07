Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07 | 07:28
High views
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions
2min
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions

Do you know that we can now know beforehand about the possibility of a fire occurring before it happens and prevent its outbreak? 

This is what the Fire Patrol app, which is now available for free on all smartphones, can do. 

When you download it on your phones and log in, you specify the area of your residence, and you will receive alerts ahead of time about the danger of a fire breaking out in your area if anyone fabricated it or caused its outbreak out of ignorance.  

This warning is based on many factors, including weather, such as humidity, temperature, and air, and factors related to the nature of the earth. 

With the alert, you will be informed of the steps you can follow to take the necessary precautions to avoid a fire. 

We also use this application to report scorched or burning land.  
As a first step, you should press on the “report fire” option if there is a fire or on “report burnt area” if the land was previously burned. 

You take a picture of the place, specify the geographical location, and press the word “report.” 

The season of fires in Lebanon is approaching. 

Every one of us can contribute to reducing forest fires. Download this application, report quickly, and protect our forests from fires. 
 

