Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07 | 08:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon&#39;s daytime quakes: A geological puzzle
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle

Do you believe that earthquakes in Lebanon occur during the day and at specific times while largely subsiding at night?

 

It may sound strange because earthquakes do not distinguish between day and night.

However, there is a story behind this peculiarity in Lebanon.

In a study conducted by the National Geophysical Center in Bhanes, mapping seismic activity recorded between 2004 and 2021, it was found that the seismic activity in the Srifa region, which experienced a strong earthquake in 2008, is a natural phenomenon occurring day and night.

In other areas, such as the Bekaa Valley, where quarries are scattered, it was observed that earthquakes are concentrated during the day within working hours, from 8 am to 7 pm.

Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin also published an analysis of these recordings conducted by specialist Abdallah Chehadeh, who highlighted the concentration of earthquakes between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Earthquakes also decrease during the New Year period.

In her lecture at Cornell University, Judith Hubbard analyzed that quarrying activities influence earthquakes in Western Bekaa, Qaa al-Rim, and Ain Dara.

She pointed out the paradoxical fact that earthquakes significantly decrease or completely stop in the Bekaa Valley during the New Year period when the weather is generally unfavorable, which is illogical.

What prompts further consideration is that several quarries in Lebanon are located on seismic faults. Detonations, especially if solid and deep underground, can pose a risk of triggering seismic activity along the fault.

These concerns have resurfaced following the recent controversy over the source of what the residents of Qaa al-Rim felt last Saturday, whether it was an earthquake or an explosion.

The Bhanes Center continues to register it as a natural earthquake, and ongoing investigations have not yet provided conclusive evidence to attribute it to human activity.



News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Quake

LBCI Next
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-06

National Center for Geophysics in Bhannes: 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hits Lebanon, with Keserwan as its epicenter

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:22

Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:28

Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:57

Former Trump aide Budowich to testify in classified documents probe -CNN

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-16

Lebanese dance group Mayyas stuns the audience in Dubai

LBCI
Variety
08:36

Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-03

Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More