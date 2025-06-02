China rejects Trump's accusation that it breached Geneva trade deal

02-06-2025 | 07:07
China rejects Trump's accusation that it breached Geneva trade deal

China said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump's accusations that Beijing had violated the consensus reached in Geneva trade talks were "groundless", and promised to take forceful measures to safeguard its interests.

The comment by the commerce ministry was in response to Trump's remarks on Friday that China had breached a bilateral deal to roll back tariffs.

The ministry said China had implemented and actively upheld the agreement reached last month in Geneva, while the U.S. had introduced multiple "discriminatory restrictive" measures against China.

Those measures included issuing guidance on AI chip export controls, halting sales of chip design software to China and revoking visas for Chinese students, the ministry added.


Reuters
 

World News

China

US

Trump

Accusation

Geneva

Trade

Deal

