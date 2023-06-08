The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08 | 11:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session

Awaiting the June 14 presidential session, everyone is living in anticipation, fearing any misstep.

The opposition, which endorsed the candidacy of former minister Jihad Azour with the signatures of 32 MPs, realizes that the upcoming session will have political consequences.

Hence, it intensified its meetings, with the latest taking place on Wednesday, where they agreed to focus on communicating with MPs who have not yet decided or announced it. The opposition refers to this gray area as giving a pass to Hezbollah at the expense of a candidate outside the alignments.

Among those who relied upon and have not announced their decision are six Change MPs, whose sources reject labeling them as gray and affirm that they will take a stance before the June 14 session.

Consultations among them are ongoing, as well as communication with Azour. What delays some from making a decision is a lack of trust in the convergence between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the opposition, likening it to interests.

As positions become more rigid, the Maronite Patriarchate takes a step towards Ain el-Tineh, where the patriarchal envoy is expected to initiate dialogue.

Bkerke, which does not adopt any particular side, will request the continuation of opening the doors of parliament until the president's election, as the Christian consensus cannot be overlooked. The answer will be that the Parliament Speaker is present, but the essence is understanding, not challenging.

Furthermore, Bkerke will communicate with all parties and inform the French about the outcome of the consultations resulting from the continuous communication following the meeting between the Maronite patriarch and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Will the internal and external efforts open a gap, calm teams, and initiate a new form of dialogue, whether bilaterally or through intermediaries?

The answer will be revealed after June 14, when the balance of power will be determined.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Showdown

Anticipation

Consequences

Presidential

Session

Elections

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Exploring Lebanon's gems: The Chouf and Batroun, year-round tourist hotspots
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-05

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Global Coalition against ISIS: Confronting the challenge of repatriation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:30

Lebanese companies in the race: Securing vital services for Block No. 9 drilling

LBCI
Variety
08:17

Exploring Lebanon's gems: The Chouf and Batroun, year-round tourist hotspots

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Japan working towards opening of NATO liaison office in Tokyo

LBCI
World
2023-06-05

US Navy shows Chinese warship's 'unsafe interaction' near Taiwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Ukraine aims to encircle Bakhmut as Russia says it captures city

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanon expects visit from Swiss judicial delegation concerning Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More