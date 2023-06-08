The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session

Awaiting the June 14 presidential session, everyone is living in anticipation, fearing any misstep.



The opposition, which endorsed the candidacy of former minister Jihad Azour with the signatures of 32 MPs, realizes that the upcoming session will have political consequences.



Hence, it intensified its meetings, with the latest taking place on Wednesday, where they agreed to focus on communicating with MPs who have not yet decided or announced it. The opposition refers to this gray area as giving a pass to Hezbollah at the expense of a candidate outside the alignments.



Among those who relied upon and have not announced their decision are six Change MPs, whose sources reject labeling them as gray and affirm that they will take a stance before the June 14 session.



Consultations among them are ongoing, as well as communication with Azour. What delays some from making a decision is a lack of trust in the convergence between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the opposition, likening it to interests.



As positions become more rigid, the Maronite Patriarchate takes a step towards Ain el-Tineh, where the patriarchal envoy is expected to initiate dialogue.



Bkerke, which does not adopt any particular side, will request the continuation of opening the doors of parliament until the president's election, as the Christian consensus cannot be overlooked. The answer will be that the Parliament Speaker is present, but the essence is understanding, not challenging.



Furthermore, Bkerke will communicate with all parties and inform the French about the outcome of the consultations resulting from the continuous communication following the meeting between the Maronite patriarch and French President Emmanuel Macron.



Will the internal and external efforts open a gap, calm teams, and initiate a new form of dialogue, whether bilaterally or through intermediaries?



The answer will be revealed after June 14, when the balance of power will be determined.