News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09 | 10:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement
From a nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States in 2015, from which former US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018, to a temporary agreement between them...
Could this be the end of message transfer between the two countries through intermediaries regarding the nuclear file?
According to the British website "Middle East Eye," Tehran and Washington are approaching the conclusion of a temporary agreement.
According to an Iranian official speaking to the same website, the talks took place directly on US soil. They included a delegation from the Iranian side led by Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's recently appointed ambassador to the United Nations, and from the US side, Robert Malley, the US special envoy to Iran.
The provisions of the temporary agreement, according to the same newspaper, include the following points:
- Iran's commitment to suspend its uranium enrichment activities and continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to monitor and verify its nuclear program.
- In return, Tehran is allowed to export up to one million barrels of oil per day and receive its proceeds.
- Tehran retrieves frozen funds abroad to be used exclusively to purchase essential goods, including medicines and food.
Both the Iranian and American sides denied what the British newspaper revealed.
Through officials speaking to Reuters, Iran announced that there is progress in the nuclear file, but there is no imminent agreement. Notably, a third official did not deny the meeting between Malley and Iravani, explaining that they met three times last week.
As for the US side, it also denied the accuracy of reports about the United States and Iran nearing a temporary agreement.
Do these indications indicate a serious agreement, or is it just maneuvering?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Iran
US
Explore
Temporary
Nuclear
Agreement
Next
Upcoming visit of new French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut: Date yet to be confirmed
The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-03
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-03
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Upcoming visit of new French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut: Date yet to be confirmed
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Upcoming visit of new French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut: Date yet to be confirmed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-17
When greed takes over: How pharmacies turned lifeline into profit game
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-17
When greed takes over: How pharmacies turned lifeline into profit game
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-03
From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-03
From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar
0
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
0
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
2
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
3
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
4
Lebanon News
06:20
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
Lebanon News
06:20
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
5
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions
6
Lebanon News
05:09
UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line
Lebanon News
05:09
UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
8
Lebanon News
11:23
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
Lebanon News
11:23
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More