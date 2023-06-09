Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement

2023-06-09 | 10:45
Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement
2min
Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement

From a nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States in 2015, from which former US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018, to a temporary agreement between them...

Could this be the end of message transfer between the two countries through intermediaries regarding the nuclear file?

According to the British website "Middle East Eye," Tehran and Washington are approaching the conclusion of a temporary agreement.

According to an Iranian official speaking to the same website, the talks took place directly on US soil. They included a delegation from the Iranian side led by Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's recently appointed ambassador to the United Nations, and from the US side, Robert Malley, the US special envoy to Iran.

The provisions of the temporary agreement, according to the same newspaper, include the following points:

- Iran's commitment to suspend its uranium enrichment activities and continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to monitor and verify its nuclear program.

-         In return, Tehran is allowed to export up to one million barrels of oil per day and receive its proceeds.

-         Tehran retrieves frozen funds abroad to be used exclusively to purchase essential goods, including medicines and food.

Both the Iranian and American sides denied what the British newspaper revealed.

Through officials speaking to Reuters, Iran announced that there is progress in the nuclear file, but there is no imminent agreement. Notably, a third official did not deny the meeting between Malley and Iravani, explaining that they met three times last week.

As for the US side, it also denied the accuracy of reports about the United States and Iran nearing a temporary agreement.

Do these indications indicate a serious agreement, or is it just maneuvering?

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Iran

US

