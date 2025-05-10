News
Ukraine says it and allies want Monday start for 30-day truce with Russia
World News
10-05-2025 | 07:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine says it and allies want Monday start for 30-day truce with Russia
Ukraine and its European allies have agreed to call on Russia to accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting Monday, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Saturday.
"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting already on Monday," Andriy Sybiga said in a post on X.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Ceasefire
Truce
Russia
Allies
War
