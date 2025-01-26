Details on the list of towns in South Lebanon as Lebanese Army deployed and Israeli forces withdrew

Amid Sunday's developments, the Lebanese Army, accompanied by returning civilians, continued to enter several towns and villages in South Lebanon.



The areas now under Lebanese control include Bani Haiyyan, Houla, Meiss El Jabal, Maroun El Ras, Aitaroun, Yaroun, Ramyeh, Dhayra, Yarine, Umm al-Tut, Zalloutiyeh, Taybeh, Deir Seryan, Beit Lif, Hanine, Qantara, Aita al-Shaab, and Qouzah.



However, Israeli forces continue to occupy several towns and villages, including Labbouneh, Marwahin, Blida, Mhaibib, Markaba, Kfarkela, Odaisseh, Rab El Thalathine, Tallouseh, Tallet El Hamames, Surda, Al-Wazzani, Aabbasiyyeh, Al- Majidieh, Bastra, Al-Sedane, Berkat En Nouqar, and Deir Mimas.



The situation remains tense as efforts continue to push for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and ensure the safe return of residents to their homes.