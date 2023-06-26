The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

Cocaine, a dangerous plant, has emerged as a lethal threat in Lebanon, capable of transforming euphoric highs into deadly poison, abruptly plunging users from soaring heights to the depths of despair.



As if imported cocaine alone wasn't enough to constitute a lethal substance, additional toxic elements, such as battery acid, powdered glass, ground bones, chalk, and chemicals, are being added to convert each kilogram into approximately four kilograms. This increases profits for the dealers, with each gram for $60.



However, for affluent customers seeking a slower demise, the raw material can be acquired at a starting price of $200 per gram.



For the impoverished, the blow is even more devastating, as they have been struck by what is known as "poor man's cocaine" - crystal methamphetamine, locally produced due to the availability of its raw materials, which are also used for medical purposes. These substances are then combined using the same chemicals.



Thus, the poor have their poison, and the rich have theirs.



In both cases, individuals deliberately defied state authorities, smuggling drugs primarily through legitimate crossings and utilizing various innovative methods to evade inspection. These methods include concealing drugs in materials like plastic containers and rugs and even resorting to ingesting cocaine-filled capsules.



Additionally, liquid forms of cocaine are imported and converted into powder within Lebanon.



This deliberate criminal activity permeates our society, with the latest seizure by the Information Branch amounting to a staggering 43,000 kilograms of cocaine. Shockingly, one of the individuals involved in its distribution was a student.



It is a collective crime that demands punishment for every perpetrator, accomplice, facilitator, and enabler, as death may knock on any door at any moment.