Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

TotalEnergies EP Lebanon submitted on Tuesday the remaining documents and papers to the Lebanese Petroleum Authority in order to obtain the drilling license for Bloc 9.

The authority and the Ministry of Energy will promptly review and process them.

TotalEnergies EP Lebanon organized two public meetings in Beirut and held consultations to discuss the environmental report related to the drilling operation.

Several observations were recorded, and Total will consider them to avoid any potential environmental risks.

At this time, Total is completing the collection of equipment and logistical facilities at the Port of Beirut, with the aim of completing this process fully next month.

According to information obtained by LBCI, Total has sent messages to companies that participated in tenders for logistics related to drilling and the drilling operation.

TotalEnergies EP Lebanon informed them that approximately 12 contracts would be awarded to them.

The notable companies include:

Schlumberger: A company registered in France that has previously worked in Bloc 4.

Halliburton: A US company that is working in Lebanon for the first time.

Expro: A US registered company that has not previously operated in Lebanon but has signed a merger agreement with Frank's, which has worked in Bloc 4.

The information indicates that a new contract has been added, which involves a trial pumping from the well to be drilled in Bloc 9 if commercial quantities of oil or gas are found.

As for the Lebanese Petroleum Authority, July is a critical month to finalize all administrative, legal, and logistical measures for the drilling operation.

After that, the arrival of the drilling platform in the second half of August is still anticipated as planned.