Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29 | 12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
Despite some perceptions of Lebanon adapting to the crisis and achieving economic stability, the latest report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) paints a significantly bleak picture. The numbers presented in the report indicate a deeply disheartening state of affairs:
- Unemployment is around 30% (with youth unemployment reaching 58%).
- The Lebanese lira has lost 98% of its value, while inflation and skyrocketing prices have reached unprecedented levels.
- The state is bankrupt.
- The economy has contracted by 40% since the onset of the crisis.
- The Banque du Liban (BDL) has depleted around two-thirds of its foreign currency reserves.
Three governments have failed to resolve the crisis thus far.
Despite the authorities' preliminary agreement with the IMF last year, there has been no progress in implementing the necessary reforms. The IMF report cautiously warns that personal interests in Lebanon are impeding the required reforms.
The cost of delay will not only be borne by the current and future generations but also by the depositors, who have lost $10 billion since 2020, and their losses continue to worsen.
Is there any hope of restoring confidence in the banking sector and recovering deposits?
Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, the IMF's representative in Lebanon, expressed in a statement to journalists:
"The restructuring of banks must happen urgently. The losses in the financial sector are significant to the extent that no other country has faced this big of a problem. Banks bear most of the losses because the public sector is bankrupt and cannot cover these losses."
According to the IMF, the government's plan must include fundamental pillars, such as:
- Addressing the debt issue.
- Amending the banking secrecy law, as the current amendment is deemed unsatisfactory.
- Unifying exchange rates and implementing capital controls.
- Enhancing anti-corruption and anti-money laundering frameworks.
- Restructuring state institutions, particularly in the energy sector, improving public administration, reforming the pension system, and more.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Economy
Distress
IMF
Report
Call
Crucial
Reforms
Learn More