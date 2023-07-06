Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06 | 11:30
High views
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
2min
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section

In a significant development, Israel has tightened its control over the border town of Ghajar, particularly in the northern part, which belongs to Lebanon.

The wall and parallel barrier did not appear overnight but have been a long-standing project by Israel since 2000 when the Israeli military checkpoint at the town's eastern entrance was removed. The checkpoint had previously required Israeli citizens to obtain prior permission to enter the town.

However, the situation has evolved, and the town has been open to Israeli tourists since one year ago.

Despite being a disputed area between Lebanon, Syria, and Israel, Ghajar is now isolated behind this fence and wall, detached from its Lebanese depth and beyond the overall authority of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). This has led to tension between Lebanon and the Israeli side along the northern front.

Sources close to Hezbollah described the isolation of the town of Ghajar as "explicit occupation, not a simple violation, and it cannot be overlooked."

In response, the sources explained that the party is currently in the initial stage of drawing attention from the government and the people to the dangers of what is happening in the south, allowing room for diplomatic action with UNIFIL. This is similar to what was stated in their statement, which warned of the seriousness of the measures, the complete occupation of the Lebanese section of Ghajar by force, and the imposition of a fait accompli.

What will the next step be?

The sources stated, "we will not reveal it at this stage."

