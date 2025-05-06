Sudan army-aligned government declares UAE 'aggressor state,' cuts ties

Sudan's army-aligned government on Tuesday severed its diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, declaring the Gulf country an "aggressor state," the Sudanese defense minister said.



In a televised speech, Yassin Ibrahim said Sudan was "severing diplomatic relations with the UAE" and withdrawing its ambassador, accusing the Gulf country of violating Sudan's sovereignty through its "proxy," the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has been at war with the army since April 2023.





AFP