World Bank loan delays leave 75,000 families without Social Safety Net aid

A total of 75,000 impoverished families out of 93,676 will no longer receive monthly financial aid within the framework of the Social Safety Net known as Aman. This is due to the current funding ending and the delay in the procedures of the new funding that is expected to come from a loan from the World Bank.



Each family benefiting from the safety net for 17 months will receive their final payment at the end of July, and aid will cease thereafter. As for the remaining families, they will continue to receive payments until they have received the 18 payments that were promised to them.



These families previously received $25 per family and $20 per individual for up to six individuals maximum.



According to the caretaker Social Affairs Minister, Hector Hajjar, the program was initially intended to last 12 months but was extended to 18 months. Although payments are expected to stop currently, families may still benefit from educational aid for schools.



The World Bank has approved a loan of $300 million designated for the second additional financing project for Aman. However, the loan must follow its natural course through Lebanese administrations to complete the aid payment.



Moreover, Hajjar stated that there are no obstacles to the loan, and it is awaiting its course.



The loan file is still in the early stages, with the Finance Ministry having sent a letter to the Legislative and Consultative Authority of the Justice Ministry as well as to the Foreign Affairs Ministry for opinions and to resend it again for signature in the Finance Ministry before referring it as a bill to the Parliament to adopt it.



The course may take a long time due to several obstacles, including strikes in public administrations and the non-regular convening of the Parliament due to the presidential vacuum.