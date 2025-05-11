News
Governor Labaki urges democratic spirit as Akkar votes in long-delayed municipal elections
Lebanon News
11-05-2025 | 07:39
Governor Labaki urges democratic spirit as Akkar votes in long-delayed municipal elections
Akkar Governor Imad Labaki said all polling stations across the northern Lebanese district opened on time and were operating smoothly, with only minor technical or administrative issues reported and addressed immediately.
Speaking to the state-owned National News Agency, Labaki noted that while some villages in Akkar are known for tense and highly competitive races, security forces were deployed in large numbers to prevent or manage any potential disruptions.
Labaki confirmed that 51 municipalities in Akkar were elected unopposed, with the final consensus reached late Saturday night. “We also have about 51 mukhtars (village leaders) chosen by acclamation. That means roughly 47% of Akkar’s 145 municipalities are already settled, which reflects a spirit of cooperation and shared commitment to local development,” he said.
As for the vote count, Labaki said the main and backup electoral committees, along with supervising judges, would begin receiving ballot boxes from 7 p.m. “We have 11 committees spread across the civil and religious courts and the governorate offices,” he said.
Labaki also pointed to the long delay in municipal elections. “It’s been nine years since the last elections, and many councils were extended beyond their mandate. Twenty-three municipalities in Akkar had been dissolved, which harmed local administration and development. We hope today's democratic competition matches the spirit of consensus seen in the uncontested wins.”
Lebanon News
Akkar
Imad Labaki
North Lebanon
Municipal Elections
