Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12 | 11:08
High views
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

 In his press statement, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati spoke about Lebanon's readiness to carry out the complete demarcation of all its southern borders while affirming that the town of Ghajar is Lebanese according to the recognition of the United Nations.

 

These remarks have raised eyebrows among concerned parties involved in the border issue.

 

Their response was: Regarding the southern borders with the occupied territories, specifically in Ghajar, it is impossible to talk about indirect negotiations for the demarcation of the land borders with Israel due to various considerations.

 

In 2000, the northern part of Ghajar was liberated after Israel's withdrawal, and the Blue Line was drawn. At that point, Israel acknowledged that this part belonged to Lebanon and that there was no dispute over it. The United Nations has confirmed this fact within the framework of the Blue Line.

 

In 2006, Israel reoccupied the northern part of the town, and international forces withdrew from it.

 

In recent months, Israel has begun encroaching on the northern part of Ghajar by constructing a barbed wire fence and a separation wall.

 

Lebanon objected to the recent actions, considering them as perpetuating the occupation of a known land with clear borders that are not subject to dispute. Therefore, it is impossible to discuss land demarcation negotiations with Israel, particularly in Ghajar.

 

How the issue was presented has raised questions from concerned parties about the purpose of discussing demarcation at a time when the goal is for Israel to withdraw from the northern part of Ghajar.

 

While it is not understood why negotiations through the United Nations are being mentioned, as Lebanon does not need it, these parties have wondered about the reasons for linking the Ghajar issue and the wall being built by Israel on the one hand, with the issue of Hezbollah's tents and Israeli activities in Shebaa Farms on the other hand, as they are two different issues with different field and negotiation approaches.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Ghajar

Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum
Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers
