July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13 | 10:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs
In the next few days, the summer heat in Lebanon and other Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, and Palestine will intensify. The reason behind this scorching heat is the "heat dome," which refers to a hot air mass that dominates a specific area, resembling a dome or a cover.
This phenomenon leads to a significant and prolonged temperature increase, reaching extreme levels well above the usual averages, possibly soaring up to 50 degrees Celsius.
Lebanon will experience a five-fold increase in temperature compared to its regular averages, particularly in the Bekaa region, where temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius.
The substantial rise in temperatures risks human health and threatens the environment. Therefore, it is crucial to be cautious when exposed to direct sunlight, which will be perpendicular, and to increase water consumption.
Moreover, it is essential to exercise caution during outdoor activities in nature, especially near forests and woodlands.
The risk of wildfires is expected to significantly escalate in the coming days, especially in regions with vegetation cover, including Akkar, Zgharta, Batroun, Byblos, Matn, Baabda, Aley, Chouf, Jezzine, Bint Jbeil, Nabatiyeh, and Hasbaya, in addition to the inland areas of the Bekaa and Baalbek provinces.
Therefore, extreme care must be taken to prevent any sources of fire, as even a cigarette or a discarded piece of glass in the woods could lead to a disaster. Furthermore, it is crucial not to ignite fires in critical areas for any reason.
The current heatwave aligns with the saying, "July boils water in a jug." Stay prepared and take necessary precautions to cope with the upcoming scorching days.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Summer
Heatwave
Lebanon
Arab
Countries
Heat Dome
Hot
Air
