Lebanon's Health Minister pledges support for Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital amid reconstruction efforts

Lebanon News
01-03-2025 | 10:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Health Minister pledges support for Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital amid reconstruction efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Health Minister pledges support for Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital amid reconstruction efforts

Lebanon's Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine visited Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital on Saturday to tour several hospitals in southern Lebanon. 

He was accompanied by a delegation and welcomed by MPs Ayoub Hamid and Ashraf Baydoun, hospital director Lina Bazzi, the town's mayor, the head of the Union of Municipalities of Bint Jbeil, and various local officials and residents.

Bazzi called on Nassereddine to prioritize rebuilding the hospital’s damaged sections, noting that the facility has begun reopening departments gradually — starting with intensive care and dialysis units.

Hamid and Baydoun underscored the importance of the minister’s visit, describing it as a significant message of support to communities in Lebanon’s southern border villages.

In his speech, Nassereddine praised the resilience of medical staff who have remained on duty since the start of the conflict. “I’m not only here as a minister but also as a doctor standing by your side,” he said. 

“The scale of destruction is far greater than what’s being reported. It’s clear that targeting medical teams and health infrastructure is a deliberate strategy to cripple the healthcare sector,” he added.

Despite the devastation, Nassereddine stressed that the government's commitment to reconstruction extends beyond rebuilding damaged facilities. "Reconstruction starts with people — with the medical teams themselves. Residents cannot be left without healthcare," Nassereddine expressed.

He pledged to work with donor agencies to secure the necessary support, expressing hope that all departments would soon resume operations. "We are facing difficult times, but with cooperation and determination, we will rebuild what was destroyed," he emphasized.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Health Minister

Support

Bint Jbeil

Hospital

Reconstruction

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Spanish FM reaffirms Spain's commitment to continuing support for Lebanon's health sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Italy pledges support to Lebanon, looks to strengthen ties with Joseph Aoun, says foreign minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

Spanish defense minister affirms support for Lebanon's president and southern stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

Egypt welcomes formation of Lebanon's new government and pledges continued support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-10

Egypt urges international community to adopt political vision for Palestinian issue

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31

UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

US Congress members send letter urging Lebanon's leaders to enact reforms and counter Hezbollah’s influence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Lebanon's Health Minister pledges support for Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital amid reconstruction efforts

LBCI
World News
13:07

Trump and Zelensky raise voices in Oval Office clash

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More