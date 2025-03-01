Lebanon's Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine visited Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital on Saturday to tour several hospitals in southern Lebanon.



He was accompanied by a delegation and welcomed by MPs Ayoub Hamid and Ashraf Baydoun, hospital director Lina Bazzi, the town's mayor, the head of the Union of Municipalities of Bint Jbeil, and various local officials and residents.



Bazzi called on Nassereddine to prioritize rebuilding the hospital’s damaged sections, noting that the facility has begun reopening departments gradually — starting with intensive care and dialysis units.



Hamid and Baydoun underscored the importance of the minister’s visit, describing it as a significant message of support to communities in Lebanon’s southern border villages.



In his speech, Nassereddine praised the resilience of medical staff who have remained on duty since the start of the conflict. “I’m not only here as a minister but also as a doctor standing by your side,” he said.



“The scale of destruction is far greater than what’s being reported. It’s clear that targeting medical teams and health infrastructure is a deliberate strategy to cripple the healthcare sector,” he added.



Despite the devastation, Nassereddine stressed that the government's commitment to reconstruction extends beyond rebuilding damaged facilities. "Reconstruction starts with people — with the medical teams themselves. Residents cannot be left without healthcare," Nassereddine expressed.



He pledged to work with donor agencies to secure the necessary support, expressing hope that all departments would soon resume operations. "We are facing difficult times, but with cooperation and determination, we will rebuild what was destroyed," he emphasized.