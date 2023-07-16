News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-16 | 11:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
The Lebanese exchange market witnessed sudden fluctuations over the weekend, with the US dollar surging to 99,000 Lebanese pounds before dropping back to 93,000 pounds.
This unexpected shift comes after a relatively stable period where the exchange rate hovered around LBP 91,000.
According to political analysts, the market disturbance is linked to warnings issued by speculators and money changers as the term of Lebanon's central bank governor approaches its end later this month.
Additionally, rumors of the resignation of the four deputy governors further added to the market's sensitivity.
However, sources close to the governors deny any current resignation plans, emphasizing their intention to engage with ministers and deputies to push for reform laws, as they reject the current financial policies.
While political factors play a significant role, there is another explanation for the recent surge in the US dollar's rate. Analysts have attributed it to the increased money supply of the Lebanese pound in the market, exerting pressure on the dollar.
Given these circumstances, what can be expected from banks and the exchange rate?
The Sayrafa exchange platform is set to change. Sources from the Central Bank of Lebanon revealed recent meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to facilitate the fund's communication with Reuters and Bloomberg agencies.
These meetings aim to adopt one of them to announce the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Lebanese pound, according to Sayrafa.
This initiative also involves linking Sayrafa to the global stock exchange, gradually replacing the parallel market rate, and establishing an official exchange rate.
Furthermore, this move aims to put an end to the current Sayrafa exchange formula, which has caused chaos in exchange rates and depleted the central bank's reserves.
According to deputies of the central bank governor, unifying the exchange rate is a gateway to reform. However, it cannot be accomplished without implementing capital control law and a recovery plan.
Change is possible, but today the game lies in the hands of the political decision-makers.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Fluctuations
Lebanese
Lebanon
Exchange
Market
Banking
Sayrafa
Next
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
Bab al-Hawa crossing suspended: Will Syrians receive timely aid?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanese expatriates boost Lebanon's tourism: Figures show significant contribution in 2022 and 2023
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanese expatriates boost Lebanon's tourism: Figures show significant contribution in 2022 and 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Bab al-Hawa crossing suspended: Will Syrians receive timely aid?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Bab al-Hawa crossing suspended: Will Syrians receive timely aid?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
US Secretary of State defends Robert Malley amidst investigations and controversies
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
US Secretary of State defends Robert Malley amidst investigations and controversies
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Qornet El Sawda tensions take a judicial turn: Municipality alleges pressure on real estate judge
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Qornet El Sawda tensions take a judicial turn: Municipality alleges pressure on real estate judge
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:43
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:43
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
0
World News
14:47
Tunisia and EU sign agreement on economy, migration
World News
14:47
Tunisia and EU sign agreement on economy, migration
0
World News
2023-06-28
Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire
World News
2023-06-28
Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
23:55
Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount
Press Highlights
23:55
Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount
2
Lebanon News
05:08
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:08
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
3
Press Highlights
01:18
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
Press Highlights
01:18
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
4
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
5
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:57
Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More