Nature's embrace: Youth hostels in Lebanon invite travelers to uncover pristine beauty

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21 | 10:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nature&#39;s embrace: Youth hostels in Lebanon invite travelers to uncover pristine beauty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Nature's embrace: Youth hostels in Lebanon invite travelers to uncover pristine beauty

A global trend encouraging young adventurers to explore the world on a budget has found its way back to Lebanon. Youth hostels, once a thriving concept worldwide, have made a remarkable comeback in the country, attracting young travelers from every corner of the globe. 

Nestled in the heart of nature, these budget-friendly lodgings extend a warm welcome to young men and women, inviting them to uncover Lebanon's pristine beauty and partake in various activities. 

The initiative operates in collaboration with the International Youth Hostel Federation and the Lebanese Youth Hostels Federation, playing a pivotal role in the success of Beirut, the Capital of Arab Youth 2023. 

From Ramliyeh in the Aley District to Taanayel in the Zahle District, the experience in these havens is nothing short of enchanting, with the villages showcasing the simplicity and charm reminiscent of days gone by. 

These youth hostels are spread across various districts and provinces, from Hermel to Keserwan, the South to the Chouf, and beyond; visitors can get to know the sweet face of Lebanon, whom many love and miss a lot.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Nature

Youth Hostels

Travelers

Beirut

Capital Of Arab Youth

LBCI Next
Electricity bill dilemma: The complex reality of Beddawi Camp's power consumption
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-20

From Beirut to Venice: Lebanon's Mounira Al Solh to grace La Biennale di Venezia

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Electricity bill dilemma: The complex reality of Beddawi Camp's power consumption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20

Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Nature's embrace: Youth hostels in Lebanon invite travelers to uncover pristine beauty

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-05

Ancelotti to Coach Brazilian National Team Starting from 2024 Copa America

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreement likely to bolster regional stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

Inside the battle: Interior Minister and ISF Director clash over officer transfers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Electricity bill dilemma: The complex reality of Beddawi Camp's power consumption

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More