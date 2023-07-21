A global trend encouraging young adventurers to explore the world on a budget has found its way back to Lebanon. Youth hostels, once a thriving concept worldwide, have made a remarkable comeback in the country, attracting young travelers from every corner of the globe.



Nestled in the heart of nature, these budget-friendly lodgings extend a warm welcome to young men and women, inviting them to uncover Lebanon's pristine beauty and partake in various activities.



The initiative operates in collaboration with the International Youth Hostel Federation and the Lebanese Youth Hostels Federation, playing a pivotal role in the success of Beirut, the Capital of Arab Youth 2023.



From Ramliyeh in the Aley District to Taanayel in the Zahle District, the experience in these havens is nothing short of enchanting, with the villages showcasing the simplicity and charm reminiscent of days gone by.



These youth hostels are spread across various districts and provinces, from Hermel to Keserwan, the South to the Chouf, and beyond; visitors can get to know the sweet face of Lebanon, whom many love and miss a lot.