1,000 buildings destroyed in Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles: Officials say
World News
2025-01-08 | 11:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
1,000 buildings destroyed in Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles: Officials say
Around 1,000 buildings have been destroyed by a major fire raging in the well-to-do Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, fire officials said Wednesday.
"We have well over 5,000 acres that have burned, and the fire is growing," Los Angeles Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told reporters.
"We have no percentage of containment. We have an estimated 1,000 structures destroyed."
AFP
World News
United States
Los Angeles
Pacific Palisades
Fire
