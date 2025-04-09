US-China tariff war could cut trade between the two by 80%: WTO chief

The World Trade Organization (WTO) chief said Wednesday the US-China tariff war could reduce trade in goods between the two economic giants by 80%.



"The escalating trade tensions between the United States and China pose a significant risk of a sharp contraction in bilateral trade. Our preliminary projections suggest that merchandise trade between these two economies could decrease by as much as 80%," said WTO director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. She warned in a statement that the conflict could "severely damage the global economic outlook."





AFP