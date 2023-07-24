Cracking down on illicit pharmaceuticals: Lebanon's pharmacies face scrutiny

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-24 | 11:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cracking down on illicit pharmaceuticals: Lebanon&#39;s pharmacies face scrutiny
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cracking down on illicit pharmaceuticals: Lebanon's pharmacies face scrutiny

Lebanese citizens are urged to pay close attention to the entrances of the pharmacies they visit starting next week.

When you step inside, ensure the pharmacy displays an official sticker from the Lebanese Pharmacists Association.

This sticker signifies that the pharmacy is legitimate and adheres to the union's decision to follow the official pricing set by the Ministry of Health without any markup or reduction and that it dispenses registered legal medications.

Approximately 3,400 pharmacies will receive the official sticker in the coming days from the Pharmacists Association, which will launch the campaign on Tuesday.

However, a significant dilemma persists as illicit drugs continue to flood numerous pharmacies across Lebanon, with sources from Syria, Iran, Turkey, and India. These medications enter Lebanon illegally through smuggling routes, bypassing established health protocols.

Dishonest pharmacies and clinics are involved in selling illicit drugs, and even mobile vendors carry bags filled with unauthorized medication.

The success of the Pharmacists Association's campaign relies on the extent to which legitimate pharmacies commit to the official pricing and legal medications, as well as the government's ability to curb drug smuggling.

But it should be noted that a significant portion of the population gets their medication from Syria through individual initiatives due to the lower prices compared to the Lebanese market.

As Lebanon grapples with the challenges posed by illicit pharmaceuticals, the nation's pharmacies stand at the forefront of ensuring the safety and legality of medications dispensed to its citizens. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Drug

Lebanon

Lebanese

Pharmaceuticals

Lebanon

Pharmacies

LBCI Next
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Lebanese expatriates boost Lebanon's tourism: Figures show significant contribution in 2022 and 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07

Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-28

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:30

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-23

Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-23

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06

Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Biden to undergo root canal at White House

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-19

Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:06

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:30

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More