Lebanese citizens are urged to pay close attention to the entrances of the pharmacies they visit starting next week.



When you step inside, ensure the pharmacy displays an official sticker from the Lebanese Pharmacists Association.



This sticker signifies that the pharmacy is legitimate and adheres to the union's decision to follow the official pricing set by the Ministry of Health without any markup or reduction and that it dispenses registered legal medications.



Approximately 3,400 pharmacies will receive the official sticker in the coming days from the Pharmacists Association, which will launch the campaign on Tuesday.



However, a significant dilemma persists as illicit drugs continue to flood numerous pharmacies across Lebanon, with sources from Syria, Iran, Turkey, and India. These medications enter Lebanon illegally through smuggling routes, bypassing established health protocols.



Dishonest pharmacies and clinics are involved in selling illicit drugs, and even mobile vendors carry bags filled with unauthorized medication.



The success of the Pharmacists Association's campaign relies on the extent to which legitimate pharmacies commit to the official pricing and legal medications, as well as the government's ability to curb drug smuggling.



But it should be noted that a significant portion of the population gets their medication from Syria through individual initiatives due to the lower prices compared to the Lebanese market.



As Lebanon grapples with the challenges posed by illicit pharmaceuticals, the nation's pharmacies stand at the forefront of ensuring the safety and legality of medications dispensed to its citizens.