Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-28 | 12:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

Tyre Beach, known for its natural beauty and free access, has long been a favored destination for many Lebanese visitors from various regions.

However, recently, beachgoers were taken aback by the sight of cement-fixed iron columns, some planted right in the heart of the sandy shoreline. The last column was placed just meters away from the sea.

A closer examination of the map displaying the cement-fixed columns indicates their presence near the borders of the scientific reserve located on Tyre Beach, right next to the popular tourist spot with tents and kiosks.

The Mayor of Tyre, who is also the head of the Tyre Reserve, explains that these columns are intended to have nets attached to them, preventing vehicles from entering the scientific reserve area and regulating the movement of beachgoers within the protected part.

This measure will not entirely restrict visitors' access to the beach near the scientific reserve; instead, it will reduce the area intended for swimming.

The project remains incomplete, and the Coastal Guard of Tyre visited the beach on Friday to verify the legality of the works.

Sources from the Public Works Ministry confirmed to LBCI that the ministry was unaware of the activities on the beach, which required prior authorization from the ministry before execution.

The Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin, also claimed to be unaware of the project, even though he is directly responsible for natural reserves.  

While the stated purpose of protecting the wildlife, both on land and at sea, within the reserve is commendable, the means chosen must be legally sound and free from loopholes.



Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Surprise

Tyre

Beach

Iron

Columns

Worries

Visitors

Tourists

LBCI Next
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
Mikati Discusses BDL Governor's Post-Term with Deputies: Calls for Cooperation to Ensure Stability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-22

Foreign visitors to China can finally go cashless like locals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Countdown to the end: BDL Governor's deputies' critical decision as Governor's term expires in three days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Wheat crisis in Bekaa: Farmers face tough wheat storage decisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Death toll rises to 106 after Nigeria boat disaster

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-06

Alfa, Touch employees declare open-ended strike, vow escalation

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Biden to undergo root canal at White House

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-26

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More