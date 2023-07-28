News
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
2023-07-28 | 12:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
Tyre Beach, known for its natural beauty and free access, has long been a favored destination for many Lebanese visitors from various regions.
However, recently, beachgoers were taken aback by the sight of cement-fixed iron columns, some planted right in the heart of the sandy shoreline. The last column was placed just meters away from the sea.
A closer examination of the map displaying the cement-fixed columns indicates their presence near the borders of the scientific reserve located on Tyre Beach, right next to the popular tourist spot with tents and kiosks.
The Mayor of Tyre, who is also the head of the Tyre Reserve, explains that these columns are intended to have nets attached to them, preventing vehicles from entering the scientific reserve area and regulating the movement of beachgoers within the protected part.
This measure will not entirely restrict visitors' access to the beach near the scientific reserve; instead, it will reduce the area intended for swimming.
The project remains incomplete, and the Coastal Guard of Tyre visited the beach on Friday to verify the legality of the works.
Sources from the Public Works Ministry confirmed to LBCI that the ministry was unaware of the activities on the beach, which required prior authorization from the ministry before execution.
The Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin, also claimed to be unaware of the project, even though he is directly responsible for natural reserves.
While the stated purpose of protecting the wildlife, both on land and at sea, within the reserve is commendable, the means chosen must be legally sound and free from loopholes.
