EU chief reveals 800-billion-euro European defense plan

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen Tuesday presented a five-part plan to mobilize some 800 billion euros for Europe's defense -- and help provide "immediate" military support for Ukraine after Washington suspended aid.



"This is a moment for Europe, and we are ready to step up," von der Leyen announced in Brussels.



"'ReArm Europe' could mobilize close to 800 billion euros of defense expenditures for a safe and resilient Europe."



AFP