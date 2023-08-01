Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01 | 10:21
High views
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
2min
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

In the bustling city of Sidon, specifically on the main road, lies Abu Ahmad's source of income—a small pastry shop. But behind his modest business is a wall separating him from the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp. Every bullet fired in the vicinity disrupts his livelihood.

Abu Ahmad is not alone in this struggle. Hundreds of businesses and establishments in Sidon face a similar fate. When you stroll through the streets, you'll find many of them either shuttered or their owners inspecting the properties before leaving, fearing a stray bullet or shell crossing over from the camp.

This unfortunate aftermath affects not only the people of Sidon but also the residents of Ain Al-Hilweh camp. With their homes damaged and the violence, they find solace by seeking refuge in mosques and schools.

However, scenes of violence erupted suddenly at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, breaking hours of cautious calm with occasional irregular gunfire. It all happened simultaneously with a meeting held at the Palestinian embassy to form an investigation committee. The camp witnessed the fiercest clashes near the Baraksat.

According to the Fatah Movement, a group from Jund al-Sham, disguised in women's clothing, tried to infiltrate the Baraksat checkpoint. At that moment, Fatah opened fire, engaging in a fierce battle and inflicting casualties among Jund al-Sham fighters.

The clashes lasted for about an hour. The Palestinian National Security Forces official in Lebanon, Major General Sobhi Abou Al-Arab, revealed to LBCI that some of the attackers, including those responsible for the death of Commander Abu Ashraf Al-Amrooshi from Jund al-Sham, are known, and the investigation committee will be tasked with uncovering more details.

As the tension remains high, the people of Sidon and Ain Al-Hilweh continue to endure the impact of the escalating violence on their lives and livelihoods, hoping for a lasting solution that will bring peace and stability.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
