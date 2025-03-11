Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri

Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa said on Tuesday that discussions with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri focused on the situation in southern Lebanon and the necessity of a full Israeli withdrawal.



Speaking after a meeting of the Quintet committee, Moussa stated that the decision to meet with Berri came after Lebanon’s newly formed government secured a vote of confidence.



“The majority of the discussion revolved around southern Lebanon and the importance of an Israeli withdrawal,” he said after talks at Ain al-Tineh.



He added that the Quintet committee is working to reach a framework that would lead to a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Moussa said that the discussions included the situation in Syria and its impact on Lebanon and neighboring countries, emphasizing a shared belief that stability in Syria would extend to the region.

He stated that the discussions did not delve into the details of halting hostilities but rather focused on the necessity of an Israeli withdrawal.



Regarding reforms, he noted that Speaker Nabih Berri expressed his commitment to implementing the ministerial statement and the presidential oath.