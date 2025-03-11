News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri
Lebanon News
11-03-2025 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri
Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa said on Tuesday that discussions with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri focused on the situation in southern Lebanon and the necessity of a full Israeli withdrawal.
Speaking after a meeting of the Quintet committee, Moussa stated that the decision to meet with Berri came after Lebanon’s newly formed government secured a vote of confidence.
“The majority of the discussion revolved around southern Lebanon and the importance of an Israeli withdrawal,” he said after talks at Ain al-Tineh.
He added that the Quintet committee is working to reach a framework that would lead to a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
Moussa said that the discussions included the situation in Syria and its impact on Lebanon and neighboring countries, emphasizing a shared belief that stability in Syria would extend to the region.
He stated that the discussions did not delve into the details of halting hostilities but rather focused on the necessity of an Israeli withdrawal.
Regarding reforms, he noted that Speaker Nabih Berri expressed his commitment to implementing the ministerial statement and the presidential oath.
Lebanon News
Egypt
Ambassador
South Lebanon
Quintet Committee
Meeting
Nabih Berri
Next
President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks
Lebanon's president discusses judiciary reform with justice officials
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon says Quintet Committee committed to pushing for full Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon says Quintet Committee committed to pushing for full Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon, regional developments with Egypt's FM
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon, regional developments with Egypt's FM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:58
Ceasefire committee to discuss possible Israeli release of Lebanese detainees, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58
Ceasefire committee to discuss possible Israeli release of Lebanese detainees, sources tell LBCI
0
Lebanon News
07:16
Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:16
Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported
0
Lebanon News
07:04
President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks
Lebanon News
07:04
President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks
0
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanon's president discusses judiciary reform with justice officials
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanon's president discusses judiciary reform with justice officials
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
0
World News
2025-02-25
Trump administration to set new media access rules at White House
World News
2025-02-25
Trump administration to set new media access rules at White House
0
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Fire breaks out at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Fire breaks out at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield
0
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanon's president discusses judiciary reform with justice officials
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanon's president discusses judiciary reform with justice officials
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:53
Syrian state media reports Israeli airstrikes in south
Middle East News
15:53
Syrian state media reports Israeli airstrikes in south
2
Lebanon News
13:44
Youths escape as Israel's army opens fire near school in South Lebanon's Ramyeh
Lebanon News
13:44
Youths escape as Israel's army opens fire near school in South Lebanon's Ramyeh
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed
4
Middle East News
11:45
Syria security forces, allies killed 1,068 civilians: New monitor toll
Middle East News
11:45
Syria security forces, allies killed 1,068 civilians: New monitor toll
5
Lebanon News
08:32
President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international
Lebanon News
08:32
President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international
6
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanon's PM meets Canadian and Brazilian Ambassadors, calls for rehabilitating Rachid Karami Fair
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanon's PM meets Canadian and Brazilian Ambassadors, calls for rehabilitating Rachid Karami Fair
7
Lebanon News
07:16
Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:16
Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported
8
Lebanon Economy
04:29
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
04:29
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More