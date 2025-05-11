Israeli PM says repatriated body of soldier killed in 1982 in Lebanon

The body of an Israeli soldier killed in battle in Lebanon 43 years ago has been repatriated in a "special operation," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday.



In a special operation by the Mossad and the Israeli army, we have brought home the body of Sergeant Major Tzvi Feldman, who fell in the Battle of Sultan Ya'akov in June 1982 during the First Lebanon War," the statement from Netanyahu's office said.





AFP