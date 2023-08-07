Iran-Japan diplomatic relationship: Crucial talks in Japan amid historic commemoration

On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, Japan.



On the commemoration of this event, Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Japan for meetings with government officials. Several crucial topics were addressed between Abdollahian, the Prime Minister, and the Japanese Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Health.



The first and most prominent issue discussed was the frozen Iranian assets in Japan, amounting to approximately $3 billion. These assets have been inaccessible to Iran due to US sanctions.



The second file on the table was the supply of Iranian drones to Russia and their alleged use in the war against Ukraine.



This issue gained significance following the recent G7 summit in Japan, during which member countries, including Tokyo, demanded Russia's support to halt the conflict with Ukraine. Abdollahian responded to Japan's accusations, stating that Iran did not provide any facilitation or resources to Moscow to use drones in the Ukrainian war.



The third point of the talks was the economic relationship between the two countries, particularly in medicine and medical equipment.



Abdollahian emphasized the importance of reorganizing bilateral relations and establishing a roadmap for long-term cooperation.



Despite the constructive dialogue, it remains uncertain whether these discussions transpired without US consent, especially considering Tokyo's close alliance with Washington.