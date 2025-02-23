Iranian officials arrive at Baabda Palace ahead of Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

23-02-2025 | 04:13
Iranian officials arrive at Baabda Palace ahead of Hezbollah&#39;s former leaders funeral
0min
Iranian officials arrive at Baabda Palace ahead of Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived at Baabda Palace on Sunday.

The visit comes ahead of Hezbollah's former secretaries-general, Hassan Nasrallah, and Hashem Safieddine's funeral procession.

Araghchi had earlier confirmed his attendance at the funeral procession, representing Iran and the Iranian people.

He emphasized that he would attend the funeral of "two great individuals who worked to liberate this country."

The ceremony is expected to draw significant attention amid ongoing regional tensions.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
