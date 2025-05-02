News
Israel’s airstrikes in Syria: Protecting Druze or expanding territory?
02-05-2025 | 12:51
Israel’s airstrikes in Syria: Protecting Druze or expanding territory?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel has maintained the pretext of defending Syria's Druze community as justification for its airstrikes and expansion on Syrian territory.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have stated that the targeting of a military position near the Syrian presidential palace in Damascus was a warning to President Ahmed al-Sharaa to prevent further attacks on Druze communities.
Meanwhile, security and military officials have called for a clear strategy regarding Syria.
Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has ordered the reinforcement of southern areas with additional military forces, announcing that the army is deployed and prepared for both attack and defense.
Security sources have revealed that Israel plans to seize control of Druze villages in southern Syria and annex them to Israel, similar to the annexation of the Golan Heights.
The idea of granting the Druze equal rights as Israeli Druze is still a topic of debate, while some have argued for intensifying strikes on Syria, even suggesting the assassination of President Al-Sharaa.
On the Druze front within Israel, several protests and road closures have taken place in areas with a significant Druze population, particularly among those serving in the Israeli military.
Druze soldiers have threatened to enter Syria to defend their co-religionists if Israel does not act. Some argue that Israel's actions in Syria are not genuinely aimed at protecting the Druze and have sent messages to Netanyahu and decision-makers to reconsider their approach.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that Druze soldiers in the Israeli army are organizing a special unit to enter Syria for the protection of the Druze community.
Israel has also opened its borders to facilitate the transfer of wounded Syrian Druze, with five injured individuals arriving at Ziv Hospital in Safed for treatment on Thursday evening.
The Druze leadership in Israel, along with its spiritual leader Muwaffaq Tarif, is coordinating military efforts inside Syria with Israeli political and military leadership.
This comes amid heightened threats from decision-makers to expand the army's presence and establish a larger security zone in Syria, with no clear timeline for withdrawal.
