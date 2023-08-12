News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bala Wala chi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
Will the loud tone of speeches here and there and the verbal war lead to a conflict in the streets that might escalate into turmoil?
Some believed that the Kataeb Party, through its officials, went beyond raising the rhetoric after Kahale incident and accused it of exploiting it, especially following the party leader Deputy Sami Gemayel's statement that "the struggle from now on will not be traditional politics but rather an existential and foundational struggle."
He mentioned that after Monday, there will be a different discourse.
Is there an intention to return to arming people?
A Kataeb source said, "This is never our direction, and we do not believe in using weapons to resolve conflicts. Our fundamental disagreement with Hezbollah is because it's an armed party. However, there are peaceful and nonviolent paths that we will adopt to achieve our goals, given Hezbollah's stubbornness and its pursuit of control over the country and its affairs.
Moreover, the same source explained, "We will strive, especially from next week, with allied and friendly forces, for various options to strengthen our actions against Hezbollah's weapons, whose fate has been determined by international decisions."
"We will also seek to convince other parties of our choice and launch the liberation march in Lebanon," the source stressed.
On another note, a Lebanese Forces source pointed out, "While the expression methods might differ slightly between us and the Kataeb, the basic part is shared with them and other sovereign forces. Our escalation against Hezbollah is undoubtedly a political escalation."
"Hezbollah must realize after this incident that the Lebanese environment is hostile to its project, which has led Lebanon to emptiness and successive collapses, endangering the security of the Lebanese people," the LF source added.
Furthermore, the source indicated, "We want to understand what happened and calm the situation. We never want to lead the country into war. This represents the stance of the Free Patriotic Movement, which considers President Michel Aoun's words to be the finest framework under which we will work."
The sources then emphasized that the "Kahale incident will not lead to a rupture between us and Hezbollah, and we will not engage in any alignment. After drawing lessons from it, we will continue to engage in dialogue with them. What happened cannot be overlooked but cannot be dwelled upon either."
However, sources from Hezbollah believed that calm served the interests of all parties in the aftermath of the incident, saying, "We are very pleased with what Bishop Abdel Sater's sermon contained, as it contributes to soothing the situation."
Additionally, Hezbollah hopes the military judiciary in its investigations will achieve the desired outcome and uphold justice.
Hezbollah party is committed to dialogue with most of Lebanon's components, especially the Christian ones. Despite some inappropriate statements – as described – by officials in the Free Patriotic Movement, we have been keen on continuing bilateral communication with them, especially in presidential matters.
"Matters are moving towards calming circumstances," Hezbollah stressed.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Europe
Next
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-31
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Press Highlights
2023-07-31
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Lebanese Forces Leader Geagea and Deputy Speaker Bou Saab meet to address political vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Lebanese Forces Leader Geagea and Deputy Speaker Bou Saab meet to address political vacuum
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
0
Sports News
2023-06-09
Benzema says living in Muslim country key factor in Al-Ittihad move
Sports News
2023-06-09
Benzema says living in Muslim country key factor in Al-Ittihad move
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:50
Unveiling the Unprecedented: Forensic Audit Report Exposes Staggering Irregularities in Lebanon's Central Bank Accounts
Press Highlights
00:50
Unveiling the Unprecedented: Forensic Audit Report Exposes Staggering Irregularities in Lebanon's Central Bank Accounts
2
Lebanon News
13:52
"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:52
"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
4
Lebanon News
05:04
Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament
Lebanon News
05:04
Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
6
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
7
Middle East News
10:24
Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine
Middle East News
10:24
Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine
8
World News
07:04
Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh
World News
07:04
Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More