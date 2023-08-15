News
Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15 | 12:10
Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks
A pivotal meeting addressing the Syrian crisis was held in the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, bringing together the Arab Committee composed of Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League.
This gathering marks the committee's inaugural meeting since its formation following the consultative Amman meeting on Syria and the return of Damascus to the Arab League.
The primary objective of this committee is to directly engage with the Syrian government to find a comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis, addressing its humanitarian, security, and political dimensions through a step-by-step approach.
Before the beginning of the meeting, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry conducted several discussions, including a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad.
During the encounter, as per the statement released by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Minister Shoukry emphasized the Arab Committee's commitment to fulfilling its assigned role, aiming to assist in resolving the Syrian crisis, extending a helping hand to the Syrian people, and safeguarding Syria's unity and regional integrity.
Shoukry also received an update from Minister Mekdad regarding the latest developments concerning the Syrian situation across various facets.
The Egyptian foreign minister was briefed on the Syrian government's efforts to address various aspects of the crisis, including refugee return, counter-terrorism, narcotics control, security cooperation with neighboring Arab countries, early recovery initiatives, and reasserting Syrian sovereignty over its territories.
Additionally, Shoukry welcomed his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, in a discussion that explored strengthening bilateral relations and exchanged visions on various regional issues and crises.
In conclusion, will this meeting expedite a resolution to the Syrian crisis?
