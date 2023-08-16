Breaking the stalemate: Arab Committee meeting in Cairo tackles Syrian crisis

In an effort to revitalize the stagnant post-Amman meeting and Jeddah Summit that established an Arab plan to resolve the Syrian crisis, the consultative Cairo meeting seeks to implement a step-by-step approach aligned with UN Security Council Resolution no. 2254.



Three months have passed with little progress on the issues that have shaped the relationship between Arab capitals and Damascus. These issues include drug trafficking, the necessity of refugee return, and advancing the political resolution process for Syria.



The Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria met in Cairo on Tuesday, just days after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's interview with Sky News, in which he stated that relations with Arab countries would remain formal and the Arab League has not transformed into a concrete institution.



Given this muted scene, the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria has agreed on a working methodology with the Syrian government during its inaugural coordination meeting in Cairo.



The next meeting of the Committee is scheduled to be held in Baghdad, while the Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene in Oman before the end of 2023.



The closing statement of the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria meeting, attended by foreign ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, and the Syrian regime, along with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, highlighted the following key points:



- The only solution to the Syrian crisis is a political resolution.



- Resuming the work of the Constitutional Committee and maintaining communication with UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen for this purpose.



- Addressing the refugee crisis and its implications for the Syrian people and host countries.



- Providing suitable conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, with Lebanon expressing a preference for the term "non-forced return."



- Supporting counter-terrorism efforts in Syria and intensifying cooperation between the Syrian government and concerned countries.



- Emphasizing the necessity of the withdrawal of all unauthorized foreign forces in accordance with international law.

- Maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria.