Israel declares state of emergency
Middle East News
12-06-2025 | 20:38
Israel declares state of emergency
Israel declared a state of emergency on Friday, warning of retaliatory action from Tehran after the Israelis launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran.
"Following Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate term," a statement from the Israeli defense ministry said.
"Therefore, and in accordance with his authority under the Civil Defense Law, Defense Minister Israel Katz has now signed a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Emergency
Iran
Strikes
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
Previous
