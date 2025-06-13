Israel declares state of emergency

Israel declared a state of emergency on Friday, warning of retaliatory action from Tehran after the Israelis launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran.



"Following Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate term," a statement from the Israeli defense ministry said.



"Therefore, and in accordance with his authority under the Civil Defense Law, Defense Minister Israel Katz has now signed a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel."



AFP