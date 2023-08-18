Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18 | 12:27
High views
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
2min
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

Smuggling Syrians into Lebanon is not merely an individual moment of crossing through unauthorized crossings from one side to another in the overlapping territories between Lebanon and Syria.

This smuggling is orchestrated by networks that have become adept at carrying out these operations, and the recent truck intercepted by the Lebanese army at the Shadra checkpoint is a clear testament to the capabilities of these networks.

At first glance, it appears to be a truck loaded with stones as it passes through the checkpoint.

However, beneath the stones, the smugglers have created what resembles a room with an iron ceiling equipped with ventilation. Within this concealed compartment, 66 Syrians were hidden, intended by the smugglers to be transported into Lebanese territory after crossing unauthorized crossings.

The Shadra checkpoint of the Lebanese army caught the truck red-handed, and the smuggled Syrians were disembarked and then returned to Syria. The Lebanese driver was arrested, and it was discovered that the truck belonged to a smuggling crossing operator.

This method is a professional means smugglers use to transport Syrians and bypass checkpoints.

Some Syrians seek to remain in Lebanon through this illegal entry. In contrast, others might have already booked a separate smuggling journey by sea to Cyprus or Italy – an illicit thriving trade especially prevalent in northern Lebanon.

Moreover, illegal human smuggling routes are also found in the western Bekaa region, as well as in the Shebaa area, along with Qasr and Hermel crossings.

However, covert entries by Syrians have succeeded in numerous cases from various points. Still, the Lebanese army has also managed to thwart many previous attempts, whether at the borders directly, within the country, or even in stopping smuggling operations by sea, leading to the repatriation of many Syrians.
 

