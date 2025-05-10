Macron warns Russia faces 'massive' Europe, US sanctions if it breaks 30-day truce

World News
10-05-2025 | 08:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron warns Russia faces &#39;massive&#39; Europe, US sanctions if it breaks 30-day truce
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron warns Russia faces 'massive' Europe, US sanctions if it breaks 30-day truce

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Saturday that Russia would face "massive" coordinated European and U.S. sanctions if it broke a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine proposed by Kyiv's Western allies.

"In the event of a violation of this ceasefire, we have agreed that massive sanctions will be prepared and coordinated between Europeans and Americans," Macron told a press conference in Kyiv.

AFP

World News

Emmanuel Macron

France

Europe

United States

Sanctions

Russia

Truce

LBCI Next
Pakistan reopens airspace after ceasefire with India
Leo says pope is 'humble servant of God... nothing more': Vatican
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:46

Macron calls for US-Europe Ukraine plan backed by 'massive sanctions'

LBCI
World News
07:21

Ukraine says it and allies want Monday start for 30-day truce with Russia

LBCI
World News
04:32

Germany warns Russia of harder sanctions if it refuses Ukraine ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2025-04-06

Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:56

Pakistan reopens airspace after ceasefire with India

LBCI
World News
08:17

Leo says pope is 'humble servant of God... nothing more': Vatican

LBCI
World News
08:08

Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire

LBCI
World News
07:21

Ukraine says it and allies want Monday start for 30-day truce with Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-20

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun monitors Israeli strikes on South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04

Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-08

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
World News
08:08

Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh

LBCI
Sports News
10:19

First Saudi sports team in years visits Lebanon, welcomed by PM Salam

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More