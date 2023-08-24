Tensions Rise as Self-Proclaimed 'Soldiers of God' Disrupt Nightlife Event in Beirut Neighborhood of Ashrafieh

A growing sense of concern is permeating the vibrant streets of Ashrafieh as a group calling themselves "Soldiers of God," donned in black attire and chanting religious hymns, took it upon themselves to disrupt a drag show at a local café in Mar Mikhael. The incident has ignited a debate about individual liberties, inclusivity, and the role of state authorities in Lebanon.



For some time, this group, clad uniformly in black and chanting religious prayers, has been conducting organized walks through the streets. They claim their aim is to protect what they call the "Holy Land of God," both morally and security-wise. The group recently turned its focus on a night café in Mar Mikhael that was hosting an event featuring two drag queens.



During the event, which had been publicized on Instagram, members of the 'Soldiers of God' gathered outside the café, claiming the gathering was promoting homosexuality. Café owners, prioritizing the safety of attendees, decided to end the event and empty the venue. The exit led to physical attacks on attendees, forcing the café's owner to keep people indoors and evacuate them in stages.



According to sources, a group of attendees is now considering legal action against the aggressors. Efforts to reach the 'Soldiers of God' for comment were unsuccessful; the group has remained silent about the incident.



The event raises several issues, particularly given that drag shows are not new to Lebanon and are part of the LGBTQ+ community, which many people support and attend not just in cafés but even on television. The café in Mar Mikhael is known to be frequented by members of the LGBTQ+ community, much like several other venues. The actions of the 'Soldiers of God' stand as a direct violation of individual freedoms; attendees chose to be in the venue of their own volition.



The question that remains is of a broader societal nature. There have been instances of moral policing in other cities like Sidon and Mayrouba, but the responsibility for ensuring that such transgressions against freedoms and beliefs do not occur lies with the state. As of now, Lebanon finds itself at a crossroads, teetering between evolving into a society with Afghanistan-like moral policing or one that respects individual liberties. In a nation with so many diverse views, the latter path seems the only way to ensure peace in the streets of Lebanon.