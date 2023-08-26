News
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-26 | 14:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
All eyes are turned on Suwayda in southern Syria, where hundreds of Syrians demonstrate for the seventh consecutive day.
So, what is happening in Suwayda?
In form, these are protest movements against the deteriorating economic conditions, especially following the Syrian government's decision on August 16th to remove subsidies on fuel, leading to a price increase of over 150 percent.
This comes amid an economic crisis suffocating Syrians for more than 12 years of devastating conflict, compounded by economic sanctions imposed on Syria by Washington since 2020.
A protester said, "We demand improved living conditions, and our demands are legitimate."
However, in content, the demands go beyond livelihood; they are also political. Some call for the regime's overthrow, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
More significantly, the demonstrators are demanding the implementation of UN resolutions specific to the Syrian resolution, including Resolution 2254 from 2015, which concerns a ceasefire and achieving a political settlement for the situation.
What's striking is that Suwayda, which is experiencing ongoing movements, is unique compared to other Syrian regions under the control of the Syrian regime.
Moreover, Suwayda is the stronghold of the Druze minority in Syria, constituting three percent of the population. It has remained an exception throughout the years of conflict, with its inhabitants managing to distance themselves from its repercussions.
They haven't taken up arms against the regime or engaged in opposition, with only a few exceptions.
Thousands of young people have also evaded compulsory conscription, opting to bear arms solely to defend their areas. At the same time, Damascus has disregarded them, according to Agence France Presse.
However, the economic impact of the conflict on this governorate occasionally sparks protests against the living conditions.
As these protests continue, the question arises: Will their duration extend, and will their scope expand to other cities, including Daraa, which has recently witnessed similar movements?
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Protests
Syria
Suwayda
