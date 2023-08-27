FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-27 | 11:21
High views
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
2min
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada

Lebanon put up a valiant effort in their match against Canada, but the relentless machines of the American professional league have proven to be formidable opponents.

Following their recent loss to France, Lebanon suffered their second defeat in the FIBA World Cup, concluding the game with a score of 128-73.

Omari Spellman emerged as the top scorer of the match with 16 points, although his defensive performance was noticeably lacking.

Karim Zeinoun, who entered the game from the bench, showcased an exceptional defensive and offensive display, contributing 15 points, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the three-point line.

At the start of the match, Wael Arakji attempted to maintain Lebanon's momentum. 

Still, the Canadians asserted complete control, led by RJ Barrett, a player for the New York Knicks, who concluded the match as Canada's top scorer with 17 points.

Under the guidance of coach Jordi Fernandez, Canada's statistics reflected their dominance: 36 rebounds to Lebanon's 18 and 44 crucial assists compared to Lebanon's 19. Canada's three-point shooting also reached an impressive 60%, while Lebanon managed 42%.

For those following basketball closely, it is evident that Lebanon is contending with some of the world's strongest teams.

The underlying purpose of participating in the FIBA World Cup is to allow the players to gain experience that they can transfer to future generations.
 
This investment is expected to elevate the standard of Lebanese basketball in the coming years, ultimately benefiting from the talents of Lebanese players currently playing abroad and returning armed with more skills for future world tournaments.

