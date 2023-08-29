Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29 | 12:20
High views
Iranian Foreign Minister&#39;s visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored
Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored

Amid escalating regional tensions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian landed in Beirut. 

The visit, although preceding anticipated meetings by French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian in early September and US mediator Amos Hochstein starting Wednesday, is not presidential, as confirmed by LBCI's sources.

Amir Abdollahian's agenda encompasses a range of regional issues, beginning with the Iraqi file and extending through Syria to Lebanon.

At the forefront of these matters is the Iraqi file, marked by concerns of potential escalation at the Iraq-Syria border, coinciding with the commemoration of the 40th day of Imam Hussein. 

Multiple local and regional sources echo these concerns, particularly as this border region has witnessed recent military movements by US forces. The American ambassador to Baghdad has explained these movements as part of a troop rotation, denying any connection to Iraq's internal affairs.

However, Iraqi observers reveal that the US troop buildup along the Iraq-Syria border aims to close, effectively cutting off a vital supply route for Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. In more precise terms, it seeks to sever the Tehran-Mosul-Damascus-Beirut route.

Furthermore, these observers directly link these border movements to ongoing US preparations in Syria, especially given the escalating tensions between the US military and Iran-aligned armed factions.

Recent US military reinforcements in the Arabian Gulf have not escaped Iraqi observers' attention. Approximately three thousand American soldiers crossed the Red Sea waters toward US bases in the Gulf, accompanied by the deployment of the US aircraft carrier "Patane," alongside F-35 fighters and other warplanes.

Analysts argue that igniting a field escalation from the Iraq-Syria border would serve the United States' goal of distracting Iran and Hezbollah away from the already complex Israeli front. These analysts contend that the American wager is flawed, as any escalation would inevitably trigger new fronts, with the Lebanese-Israeli border at the forefront.

Yet, simultaneously, observers believe that the US is not prepared to open new fronts or engage in warfare at the moment.

Are we indeed standing on the brink of a military escalation in the region? What are Amir Abdollahian's intentions with his visit to Beirut?


