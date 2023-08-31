'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations

From Raouche to Baalbek, over 85 kilometers were covered by US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein in a visit lasting no more than two days.



True, Amos has been desiring to visit some of the tourist areas in Beirut for a while. Still, a simple tour of the accounts of the US Embassy in Beirut on social media reveals a deeper dimension to promoting culture and tourism in Lebanon.



From the north of Lebanon to its south, US Ambassador Dorothy Shea has been touring for years. Her tours, documented by her team's cameras, are shared on social media with messages emphasizing Lebanon's cultural richness.



Numerous artists were hosted by the ambassador as part of the "Meet the Artist" initiative. It's a different image from the scenes of political deterioration in the country but has deep-rooted dimensions in politics.



For years, music and art, and culture in general, represented diversity and difference in Lebanon. Here, the recurring question in memory arises with every political turn: Which Lebanon do we want?



So, tourism and culture, adorned with political messages, begin at the level of axes that penetrate the political arena in the region and reach Lebanon.