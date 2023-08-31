'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31 | 10:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Brushstrokes&#39; of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations

From Raouche to Baalbek, over 85 kilometers were covered by US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein in a visit lasting no more than two days.

True, Amos has been desiring to visit some of the tourist areas in Beirut for a while. Still, a simple tour of the accounts of the US Embassy in Beirut on social media reveals a deeper dimension to promoting culture and tourism in Lebanon.

From the north of Lebanon to its south, US Ambassador Dorothy Shea has been touring for years. Her tours, documented by her team's cameras, are shared on social media with messages emphasizing Lebanon's cultural richness.

Numerous artists were hosted by the ambassador as part of the "Meet the Artist"  initiative. It's a different image from the scenes of political deterioration in the country but has deep-rooted dimensions in politics.

For years, music and art, and culture in general, represented diversity and difference in Lebanon. Here, the recurring question in memory arises with every political turn: Which Lebanon do we want?

So, tourism and culture, adorned with political messages, begin at the level of axes that penetrate the political arena in the region and reach Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

United States

Diplomacy

Politics

Culture

Amos Hochstein

Dorothy Shea

LBCI Next
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-30

Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-24

ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-21

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30

Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30

New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

At Least 12 people missing after Russian warehouse explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14

Enterprise spending on cybersecurity has changed, and vendors must adapt

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day

LBCI
Sports News
07:18

Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!

LBCI
Sports News
05:53

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:25

Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:04

Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
Sports News
07:04

Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More