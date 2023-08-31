Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year

For the second time in less than a year, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian lands in Beirut.



His second visit raises several questions about the issues he carries. He arrived from Syria following a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about two weeks ago, who is a guarantor of Syria's return to the Arab fold, albeit with conditions.



According to some observers, his visit also coincides with ongoing US movements along the Syrian-Iraqi borders, aimed at severing Iranian support for its factions in the region. This is coupled with the escalation within Israeli territory and reaching the southern Lebanese borders.



However, Iran is a key player in the Yemeni issue, prompting speculation that the topic will be discussed with Hezbollah leaders.



From the airport, Abdollahian conveyed Saudi positivity regarding Lebanon.



Furthermore, part of Abdollahian's statement in Beirut echoed what he said upon arriving in Damascus, particularly concerning the talks he had with Saudi officials weeks ago.



During his visit to Syria, which concluded with a meeting with President Bashar al-Assad, Abdollahian extended an invitation for Assad to visit Tehran.



Sources indicated that Abdollahian is spearheading an Iranian initiative to pave the way for normalization between Syria and Saudi Arabia.



Several topics were also on the negotiation table between both parties, including the regional situation and efforts related to the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and the Turkish withdrawal from Syrian territories as an essential prerequisite for the normalization of relations between Damascus and Ankara.



So, what will the region's landscape look like after Abdollahian departs from Beirut? Will there be de-escalation or escalation?"