Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01 | 08:33
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
2min
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty

As we approach January 10th next year, the retirement date of General Joseph Aoun, concerns about the leadership vacuum in the army have increased, especially in the absence of a new commander as long as the presidential vacuum remains.

According to Article 21 of the National Defense Law, the Chief of Staff acts as the commander in the absence of the army commander. However, the position has been vacant since the retirement of General Amin Al-Aram on December 24, 2022, and finding a replacement has proven difficult.

Faced with this situation, efforts have begun to explore legal solutions to fill the void if it occurs. The highest-ranking officer in the Military Council is General Pierre Saab and the highest-ranking officer in the army institution is Brigadier General Ziad Haykal. However, both candidates are facing legal objections.

Regarding General Saab, sources suggest that the one expected to take command on the ground should be an officer from the army institution, not the Military Council. Transferring Saab from the Military Council to the army leadership would require a decree in the Cabinet, as he was appointed to the Military Council as a dedicated member and promoted to the rank of general by decree.

As for Brigadier General Ziad Haykal, the dilemma is related to ranks.

In terms of politics, postponing the retirement of the army commander is blocked, as it either requires a decision from the Minister of Defense, as happened with General Jean Kahwaji during the tenures of Ministers Fayez Ghosn and Samir Moqbel, or a decree from the Cabinet based on the Minister of Defense's proposal. In both cases, it would clash with the strained relationship between General Aoun and Minister Maurice Slim.

Delaying retirement through a legislative proposal in Parliament, as happened during the tenure of General Emile Lahoud, would require political consensus to secure the quorum for any legislative session, which is challenging in light of the debate over the constitutionality of legislating in the absence of a president.

So, will a solution be left until the last moment as usual, leading the army leadership into a vacuum, or will the military institution be spared from political conflicts?

News Bulletin Reports

Army

Lebanon

Aoun

Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10

Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-26

Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

US commitment to Lebanon's economic growth: Amos Hochstein's visit concludes

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

